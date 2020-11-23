Portsmouth Middle School to host drive-thru Winter Wonderland on December 13

By Portsmouth PTO

On December 13, from 4 to 6 pm the PTO and Middle School will host the opening night of a First Annual Drive Through Winter Wonderland. Each class will have the opportunity to decorate a tree with a theme of their choice. Local businesses or residents are also invited to showcase their products and services by sponsoring and decorating a tree.

PMS Principal, Joao Arruda stated “We are truly excited about the novice idea brought to us by the PTO. It gives our teachers and students the opportunity to engage in something fun as a cohort. Students that are presently Distance Learning will also have the opportunity to participate with their ideas and submit their decorated items. Looking forward to the experience!”

Sponsor a class or department tree $65.00 (covers cost of tree and stand)

Purchase a tree for a class and let the creative PMS students and faculty showcase their talents! Sponsors will be recognized in all promotional materials regarding the event and with a plaque on the designated tree.

Showcase your wears $100

Bring or build your own tree (4 feet maximum). Your tree does not have to be green, feel free to get creative and represent your business (paint cans, lobster pots, pallets, your choice). The tree must have solar lights and decorations must be non-secular and securely adhered to the tree. Sponsors are invited to use signage to advertise their business in front of their tree and will be recognized in all promotional materials regarding the event.

Due to the pandemic Portsmouth students have missed out on many annual events and celebrations. The Portsmouth Middle School PTO along with school administration has been coming up with creative ways to fundraise that still brings students, families and teachers together while following guidelines and remaining safe.

Jenn Collins, President of the PTO, “The PMS PTO felt there were many students feeling isolated. We found a way to bring our students together and give them an opportunity to connect with each other and to work as a team designing their trees.”

The PTO is also accepting donations of decorations, solar string lights, tree stands and trees. Items can be brand new or in gently used working condition. Donations can be left in a drop box at the Middle School front entrance.

The entire community is invited to join us on opening night and view our Winter Wonderland for a suggested $10 donation. After enjoying the display onlookers can make a pit stop and enjoy refreshments from local food trucks.

For more information on sponsorship or to arrange donations contact Jenn Collins, PMS PTO President at portsmouthripto@gmail.com