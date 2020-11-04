Pet Valu to close all U.S. stores, including nine in Rhode Island

Pet Valu announced today that they will close all of their stores across the United States.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we must close all Pet Valu US stores,” Pet Valu said on Facebook today.

Pet Valu has 358 stores and warehouses across the United States, the company has reportedly coted COVID-19-related restrictions as a reason for the closures.

In Rhode Island, Pet Valu has locations in Middletown, Barrington, North Kingstown, East Greenwich, East Providence, Wakefield, Pawtucket, Cumberland, and Westerly.

- Advertisement -

All stores will have a going out of business sale.

“Total Inventory Blowout begins tomorrow at every store with savings up to 20% off. To learn more about our Store Closing Sale, member information, gift cards and more, visit petvalu.com/us/,” the company announced.