Paul Marshall congratulates candidates; Encourages the community to stay involved; and applauds the School Bond results

Paul Marshall, candidate for Ward 3 on Newport City Council, issued a statement today congratulating candidates, encouraging the community to stay involved, and applauded the School Bond results.

Unofficial election results from the Rhode Island Board of Elections shows Marshall trailing incumbent Kathryn Leonard by 125 votes (Leonard with 1,558 votes, Marshall with 1,430 votes).

Marshall’s Statement

Newport has, currently is, and will always be home to me and my family. It is a City that I have a profound admiration for and I respect the decision our community has made. I look forward to continuing to do my part to help Newport progress in a proactive and inclusive way. Newport will always be an ever-evolving community.

- Advertisement -

Next, I would like to congratulate my opponent, Ms. Leonard, on her hard-fought win. I would also like to congratulate and thank all the other candidates who worked hard to present their vision, thoughts, and future goals for this community. Anyone and everyone who is willing to invest their free time and energy into improving the quality of life for their neighbors should be applauded.

I would like to extend my deepest thanks to the community. The past couple months have been an incredible experience connecting with residents to understand the concerns for our wonderful City. With that said, to all those who took interest in this election cycle please note that the local public process may start with an election, but your voice is needed throughout the term. Newport needs an involved and engaged civic minded community. I encourage those who have the time, energy, vision to join a municipal board, advocate for what you believe our community needs, and/or volunteer at one of the many strong community non-profits.

Lastly, I’d like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our community for passing Question 2 (School Bond) with such a demanding vote in favor. This alone shows that our community is willing to invest in itself, its future, its neighborhoods, its economy – and that energy and focus should be extended throughout all municipal decisions moving forward.