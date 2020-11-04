Ocean State Job Lot offering ‘Military and Veteran Discount Week’ November 5 – 11

By Ocean State Job Lot

Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), a privately-held, family-operated discount retail chain with 143 stores in New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania is proud to offer its annual Military and Veteran Discount Week at all Ocean State Job Lot stores November 5th through November 11th.

To receive the 25% discount, customers must present proper picture identification indicating they are an active duty National Guard or reserve military service member, a military veteran, or an immediate family member of a serviceperson, and ask for the ‘Military and Veteran’ discount at checkout. Acceptable forms of identification include: Blue Star Mother’s ID, VFW ID Card, DOD Active/Retired Military ID, USAA Membership Card, VA ID Card, VA Hospital ID, DD-214 Military Discharge Papers, Gold Star Family Members (DD Form 1300), CAC ID Card, American Legion ID Card, DOD Active/Retired Military Dependent/Family ID, or a State-issued License with Military or Veteran Designation.

Military personnel, veterans and their immediate familymembers will receive a 25% discount on all items with the exception of: Ocean State Job Lot gift cards, third-party gift cards, clearance items, propane tanks and refills, beer, wine, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, Char-Broil Gas Grills, kayaks, live plants and flowers. There are no rain checks and discounts cannot be combined with any other discounts, offers or promotions, including but not limited to advertised sale items, Crazy Deals®, Insider coupons, and Insider Exclusive Deals. Crazy Deal Gift Cards cannot be used as a form of tender during this promotion, and the discount is not applicable to prior purchases.

“OSJL’s ‘Military and Veteran Discount Week’ is our way of thanking the men and women who put their country first and protect the freedoms we cherish,” said Paul Conforti, Chief Marketing Officer, Ocean State Job Lot. “Through our charitable endeavors, we do whatever we can to support our service members and their families, and this is just another example of that commitment.”

The ‘Military and Veteran Discount Week’ coincides with OSJL’s annual ‘Buy, Give, Get’ program to benefit veterans in need, where any customer who buys a warm winter coat at OSJL for $40 (retail value: $80-$120) and gives it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need, will get a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card to be used for a future purchase online or at any Ocean State Job Lot store.

To find out more about the ‘Military and Veteran Discount Week,’ please visit: https://www.oceanstatejoblot.com/military-and-veteran-discount-week. For more about ‘Buy, Give, Get,’ visit: https://www.oceanstatejoblot.com/buy-give-get.