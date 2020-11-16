Ocean State Job Lot hiring 50 full-time and part-time warehouse associates at North Kingstown Distribution Center

Ocean State Job Lot is hiring up to 50 full-time and part-time warehouse associates at its distribution center at 375 Commerce Park Road in North Kingstown.

“At Ocean State Job Lot, we are constantly looking to extend our reach and expand our offerings,” said Jeff Enright, Director of Supply Chain and Logistics, Ocean State Job Lot in a statement. “With our continued growth comes an increase in the great employment opportunities at our distribution center, where all the magic happens. We’re looking for motivated, dedicated and friendly associates to help us support our stores and the communities in which we operate, so come grow with us!”

Ocean State Job Lot offers a competitive salary and benefits package including: flexible hours; medical, vision and dental insurance, if eligible; profit participation; service awards; paid time off; 401K; store discount, and more.

To view additional career opportunities that are available at Ocean State Job Lot, please visit OSJL’s careers website at oceanstatejoblot.com/careers. For any questions regarding the hiring process, email the recruiting department at careers@osjl.com.