Ocean State Job Lot announces the return of ‘Buy, Give, Get’ Program to benefit Veterans in need this holiday season

Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), a privately-held, family-operated discount retail chain with 143 stores in New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce the return of its annual ‘Buy, Give, Get’ program to benefit veterans in need.

Beginning Thursday, October 29th, any customer who buys a warm winter coat at OSJL for $40 (retail value: $80-$120) and gives it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need, will get a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card to be used for a future purchase online or at any Ocean State Job Lot store.

During its last ‘Buy, Give, Get’ program in 2019, the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation donated more than 30,000 winter jackets to veterans. This year, approximately 40,000 winter coats will be available for purchase to distribute to those in need through OSJL’s partner organizations.

“What started out as a 600-coat test just a few years ago has blossomed into one of the largest programs of its kind serving veterans in need across the region,” said David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. “Last year, our customers helped us to donate warm winter coats to approximately 35,000 veterans, and we hope to exceed that this year.”

The coats will be distributed at the conclusion of the program to veterans’ organizations in partnership with a multi-state network of more than 50 veteran support agencies, organizations, assistance programs and action groups serving New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

