Obituary | Virginia Marovich

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Virginia Marovich, age 95, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. Virginia was born in Cicero, IL to George and Emily Dec. She married Richard Marovich of Chicago, IL on October 8, 1949.

Gini was the President of numerous golf and bowling leagues while living in California although one of her proudest accomplishments was the 7 years she spent volunteering at Newport Hospital in RI. Virginia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her son, Richard Marovich and his wife, Jennifer of San Jose, CA and her daughter, Lynn White and her husband, William of Portsmouth. She was Yamma to her grandchildren, John Marovich and wife Kelley of Oakland, CA, Andrew Marovich of San Jose, CA, Randall White and wife, Lisa of Medford, NJ, Brad White and wife Kate of Nicholasville, KY, and YaYa to her six great-grandchildren, Keira White, Clayton White, Julia White, Lincoln White, Hudson White, and Lydia White.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Marovich, Lt. Commander, USN (ret), her brothers Henry (and wife Eunice) and Herbert (and wife Joan), her sister Genevieve and her parents.

Services and internment for Mrs. Marovich will be held in California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia’s memory to the Potter League for Animals, https://www.potterleague.org/donate/ or 87 Oliphant Ln. Middletown, RI 02842 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011