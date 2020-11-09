This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Robert Crocker, age 68, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on November 4, 2020.

Robert was born in Philadelphia, PA to Robert Crocker and Elizabeth Procopio. Robert married Marguerite Crocker of Portsmouth, Rhode Island on September 13, 1980. He resided in Barrington, Rhode Island where he met his lifelong friends: Bob Lyons, Greg Richard, Dan Shedd and Russ Baird. He grew up in a traditional Italian household where there was never a dull moment or shortage of food. He graduated from Barrington High School where he excelled in football and enjoyed playing basketball at Haines Park and the Newport YMCA.

After high school he attended Bentley College where he studied accounting. He then began his lifelong career in the automotive business starting at his father’s dealership, Crocker Ford in East Providence, Rhode Island. He spent much of his career working for Half-A-Car under the guidance of his mentor J.E Wolfington. He then traveled the world working as an automotive consultant for Ford and made ever lasting friendships. From the beginning, he became a strong leader, mentor and teacher to many people across the country. He most recently was employed by GP Strategies as the Boston & Washington Region Ford Certified Pre-Owned Consultant. He has made an ever-lasting impression on his colleagues and the auto industry.

Bob, known to his daughters as Pete, was an avid golfer and long-time member at Green Valley Country Club. His regular foursome played every weekend for decades. After suffering many years of misery with the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox, he was ecstatic to see the years of Super Bowls, World Series, Stanley Cup and NBA Finals wins. He collected every championship hat and loved his ever-growing collection.

- Advertisement -

Bob will be remembered as the life as the party as he truly was an amazing dancer. He always had a story to tell, a joke to share or some words of wisdom. He had a way of commanding the room whether it was business related or giving a toast. He was very astute and knowledgeable about a length of topics including politics. He loved a great political conversation where he could debate but be open to other opinions. He was a true Republican and was looking forward to the progress of our country.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Crocker, his mother Elizabeth Crocker, his father in law Paul Rousseau and brother in law Francis Madden.

He leaves behind his wife; a daughter Kali Crocker; a daughter Kasey Crocker and her fiancé Rob; a granddaughter Molly Ahearn; a sister Joselle Crocker; a brother Bert Crocker; a mother-in-law Anita Rousseau; a sister in law Paula Madden; a brother in law Marc Rousseau; a niece Kimberly Madden; nephews Francis Madden Jr., his wife Gail and their two children Ella and Ava, Christopher Madden and Marc Rousseau Jr., his wife Meredith and their son Kenneth, and Gary Rousseau.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Masks and physical distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to his granddaughter’s future college savings account. He was overjoyed with the arrival of Molly Louise and was very excited to be a grandfather. https://go.fidelity.com/pd5pg