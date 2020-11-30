Obituary | Mary F. Rutledge

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary F. Rutledge, 86, of Middletown, entered eternal life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving and devoted family.

Mary, known as ‘Marie’ by friends and family, was born on October 8, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late James J. and Mary (Oates) Morrissey.

She is survived by her eight children, John F. Rutledge III (Kathy) of New York, Michael J. Rutledge of Middletown, Daniel J. Rutledge (Ronny) of Nevada, Constance Rutledge-Turmelle (Arthur) of Maine, Mary F. LaChance (Curtis) of Washington, Joseph Rutledge (Tracy) of Middletown , Patricia A. Rutledge-Barlow (Robert) of Middletown, and Gail M. Rutledge-Cotta (Jean) of Bristol. She also leaves her brother, Raymond Morrissey of New Jersey, 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

- Advertisement -

She was preceded in death by her husband, Master Chief John F. Rutledge Jr. and brothers, John Morrissey, James Morrissey, and Matthew Morrissey.

Over the decades of her husband’s service Marie often found herself as a single parent raising, supporting and caring for their eight children while her husband was deployed. She was an independent, hard working mother. Taking care of her family during the day and working as a waitress in the evenings. Marie established and enjoyed a second career as a Wedding Planner and Banquet Manager at the Chief Petty Officer’s Club at Naval Station, Newport.

She was a proud military wife, mother and grandmother having served 100 years collectively across generations of the Navy, Marines and Army.

As an active member of the Chief Petty Officer Wives Club, she provided guidance and support to fellow Navy spouses. She served as a role model for others when facing the challenges of military life and made countless friends throughout her lifetime from every walk of life.

Marie was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother who loved to cook for, and gather her large family around her kitchen table where they spent countless hours sharing laughter and fond memories. She had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor and made sure you never left her house without a piece of candy or two. She made each of her children and grandchildren feel special and unique and quite possibly be deemed as her favorite. Her children will always carry with them her core values to; be polite, be humble, be unselfish, show gratitude and to be kind to others. She was a determined, independent woman who instilled in her family the importance of hard work and earned accomplishments.

Marie was a sports enthusiast and loved all manner of sports and competition. She spent countless hours at all her children’s and grand children’s sporting events as their number one fan. A long time New England sports fan, she loved to revel in the wins and curse the losses of both the Red Sox and Patriots.

Marie was a tech savvy Mom-Mom and got immense joy on a daily basis keeping up with her family and friends thru text, Facebook and FaceTime. She valued her many great friendships and relationships throughout her life, especially those of Grace Rutledge and Annie Rutledge, her dear Sisters-in-law.

Outside of doting on her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and grand-dogs, She loved spending time with her friends at BINGO. She had a beautiful gift of befriending all she met and always valued and commended the service of others.

Her family is forever grateful for the wonderful care she received at the Lifespan Cancer Institute and for the exceptional and compassionate support of Beacon Hospice in her final days.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie’s memory can be made to to The American Lung Association, www.lung.org or Fisher House Foundation, www.donate.fisherhouse.org