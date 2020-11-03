Obituary | Mary C. Boyd

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary C. Boyd, 89, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on October 29, 2020, at Newport Hospital.

Mary was born, January 5, 1931, in Newport, RI to Edward Sherbush and Florence (Westley) Sherbush.

Mary was married to George Boyd for 66 years, and together they raised their children.

- Advertisement -

Mary loved knitting, sewing, and quilting, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Christina Wordell, of Little Compton, RI, and Patricia Gerdin, of Portsmouth, RI. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Kathleen and Jonathan Emerson, David Wordell, Kelly and Ian Gerdin and her great granddaughter, Elliana Morris

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Sheryl Emerson, her brother Edward Sherbush Jr., and her grandson, George Wordell.

Because of the restrictions in place due to COVID19, a memorial services will be held at a later date.