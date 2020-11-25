Obituary | Marion E. DeCotis

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Marion Elizabeth (Murphy) DeCotis, of Portsmouth, RI, formerly of Newport passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Alfred F. DeCotis.

Born in Newport, she was a daughter of the late Cornelius J. Murphy (Newport PD ret.) and Nora (Crowley) Murphy. Marion grew up on Dixon St. in the Fifth Ward. Growing up, Marion attended St. Augustin’s and graduated from Rogers High School. As a young girl, she worked at Colitz Jewelers on Thames Street, and later at Lion Drugs on Broadway.

Marion and Alfred were married January 5, 1953 at St. Mary’s Church in Newport. They were married for 42 years. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Church until her passing, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and choir member.

- Advertisement -

She is survived by her sons; Alfred F. (Sharon) DeCotis Jr. of Ft. Myers, FL, Gerard DeCotis of Newport, Robert M. (Josephine) DeCotis and Michael C. (Mary Ann) DeCotis, all of Tiverton. Her grandchildren; Daniel (Jennifer) DeCotis, Lisa (Greg) Dubois, Andrew DeCotis, Herman (Fannie) Peralta, Hernan (Angelica) Peralta, Kimberly Aguiar, Sara (Kyle) Sullivan, Brian Aguiar, Kristina DeCotis, Miranda DeCotis and Gage DeCotis, and nine great grandchildren. Marion is also survived by her sister Pauline (Duane) Souza.

She is predeceased by her husband Alfred and an infant daughter, Loretta Pia DeCotis.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, November 28 at St. Mary’s Church, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Heritage Palms Veterans Association, 10350 Washingtonia Palm Way, Unit 4211, Fort Myers, FL 33966.