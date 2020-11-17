Obituary | Mariette I. (Caplin) Gendreau

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mariette I. (Caplin) Gendreau, 84, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away with her children by her side, on November 16, 2020 in Royal Middletown.

Mariette was born in Fall River, MA, daughter of the late Louis and Aldea Lincourt Caplin.

Mariette graduated from Jesus Mary Academy in Fall River. She went on to graduate from the Bristol Community College, School of Nursing in Fall River and worked at the Catholic Memorial Home for many years. She worked for Lifespan taking care of patients with developmental disabilities.

Mariette was a devoted Catholic and a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church in Portsmouth. She enjoyed traveling the world with her sister, BINGO and belonging to the Portsmouth Senior Center but mostly, she loved spending time and taking care of her family and taking care of others.

Mariette is survived by her son Paul E. Robbins and his wife Barbara and her daughter Jeanne Helger and her husband Brian and all of Portsmouth.

She also leaves four grandchildren Jason Helger of Tiverton, Christina Helger of Portsmouth, Allison Helger of Fall River and Molly Robbins of Portsmouth. Mariette was the great-grandmother of Brianna, Amani, Jason, Treysean, Madison and Jayden. She also leaves her sister, Monique Oliveira of Fall River.

- Advertisement -

Mariette was the sister of the late Leopold Clapin and Jean-Louis Clapin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Calling hours are respectfully omitted. A celebration of Mariette’s life will be held at a time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the James L. Maher Center, 120 Hillside Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.

For online condolences, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com