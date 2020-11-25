Obituary | Margaret M. “Marge” Cottrell

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Margaret Mary (Ahern) Cottrell, died peacefully at home in Middletown, RI on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Marge, as she was known to all, was born in Riverside, RI on September 2, 1937 to the late Maurice and Nancy (O’Gorman) Ahern who had both immigrated to the United States from Ireland.

She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, James Benedict Cottrell and her children Kerrie (Michael) of Jamestown, Ben (Anna) of San Diego, CA and Brian of Middletown. She also leaves two grandsons, John and Robert of San Diego.

A 1957 graduate of the Newport School of Nursing, Marge spent a significant portion of her career at Newport Hospital in both the Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit. The second half of her career was spent as an occupational health nurse at several companies in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Marge loved dogs, traveling, dining out, clothes shopping and spending time with her friends and family. She never turned down an opportunity to have fun or help others in need. All that knew her loved her kind, fun and generous spirit.

Marge was a founding member of the local POETs Society. She and her fellow poets traveled, played and helped each other through all of their ups and downs for over 60 years. She loved them like sisters.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, November 25 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.