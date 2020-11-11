Kathleen T. Donnelly, age 72, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on November 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Brian Donnelly.

Kathy was born in Newport, RI to Judge Arthur Carrellas and Rose (Santos) Carrellas. She grew up in Newport and graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy. She then graduated with a degree in Mathematics from Regis College. She soon began her family and moved to Portsmouth in the early 1970s. Over the years she worked a few small jobs until she found a position at NUWC as a computer scientist where she worked on submarine technologies.

Over the years she enjoyed participating with her daughter’s activities, but loved spending time with her grandchildren the most. Kathy was an avid reader, played piano as a young woman, and loved crossword puzzles, and spent her recent years enjoying “Murder She Wrote” and other mystery shows.

Kathleen is survived by her two daughters Laurie Benson and Heather Boiani and her husband Mark, all of Portsmouth, and her brother Arthur Carrellas, Jr also of Portsmouth. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Brittany Boiani, Jessica Benson, Emma Boiani, and Nicholas Boiani.

She was preceded in death by her husband Brian Donnelly and a daughter Kayleigh Donnelly.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. A private burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/