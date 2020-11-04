Obituary | John Nascimento Lima Jr.

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

John Nascimento Lima Jr., of Newport, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Newport Hospital.

John was born in Newport, RI to the late John Nascimento Lima and Anna (Lopes) Lima. He was baptized in St. Joseph’s Church. John was educated in the public schools in Newport and graduated 1958 from Rogers High School, he then enlisted in the Army serving from 1958 until 1961. John worked at the Naval Hospital in 1961, and was then hired as a Firefighter in 1968 at the Newport Naval Fire Department. In 1973 he was promoted to Fire Captain and then became Assistant Chief. He had quite a career and retired from the government in 1990. He earned a BA from Bristol Community College. John worked for New Visions with the youth program.

He was an active volunteer in the community, he was a member of the Stone Mill Lodge, PHA for over 50 years and served in many positions. He was a member of the Cape Verde Club in Newport and was still serving as their secretary. He belonged to the VFW, and was an active member for many years, he also was a member of the Elks Lodge. John was a life member of the NAACP of Newport County.

John is married to Fern W. (Matthews) Lima for 56 years. He is survived by his children Nadine Jones and husband Herman of Richmond, VA and their five children Sean, Brandon, Ashley, Tyler Brittany and her husband Jonathan Edwards. Roberto and his wife Lisa Ayala of Lancaster, TX and their children Erica, Alexandria and her husband Jonathan Lemus, Sara, Sophia, Brian and Rachel. Renee Lima Howellel of Warwick, RI and her children Brittany and Jayden. Terry and Derek Holman Chesapeake, VA and their four children Denise and her husband Jamaal Jackson, Karina, Zionna, Dereka. John also leaves sixteen great grandchildren.

He was the brother of George Gomes of Oakland, CA, Donald Gomes and wife Georgianna of Harrisburg, PA, Richard Gomes of Providence, and Joan Saunders, Robert Lima, both of Newport. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He had already lost his brother and sisters Philip Gomes, Delores Earley, Mary Threadgil, Diane Thomas and his granddaughter Jessica Green.

Public calling hours will be held, Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Due to the Covid-19 Guidelines of the RI Department of Health only 10 people including the family are allowed in the funeral home at any time. Masks and social distancing are required.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Church Feed the Hungry Program/Food Pantry, 5 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI or to the American Cancer Society.