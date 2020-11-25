Obituary | John A. Marchese

This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

John A. Marchese, age 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1923, in Newport, RI, to Angelo and Sebastiana (Caccamo) Marchese.

John attended St. Mary’s and Rogers High School. He was drafted into the United States Army in April of 1943 and served his country honorably during World War II as a member of the 157th Infantry Regiment, known as the ‘Thunderbirds’. He was captured in Italy during the battle of Anzio and was detained as a Prisoner of War in Germany from February 1944, through July 1945.

After returning home in October 1945, he owned Newport Venetian Blind Company with two of his brothers. John was a life-long and dedicated communicant of St. Mary Catholic Church in Newport. He volunteered at their soup kitchen and ushered at mass for many years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

John is survived by his loving and dedicated niece and care-taker, Carolyn M. (Marchese) Woods of Portsmouth, RI, and by three generations of nieces and nephews who remember him fondly for his sense of humor, generosity and dedication to family, God and country. He was predeceased by his brothers James, Rosario and Joseph and his sisters Nancy, Rose (Carridon) and Mary (Marshall). He was an avid sports fan, especially dedicated to the Boston Red Sox.

Calling hours are omitted. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Newport, RI, on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at 10:00 am. A graveside service, with full military honors, will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence RI 02907.