Joan Frances Desjardins, of North Kingstown, RI passed away peacefully at home, with her loving husband Michael C. Tasso Jr, by her side on November 4, 2020. Joan was a retired nurse. She practiced for over 20 years, most recently at Newport Hospital. She was a true lover of life, an avid traveler, a dedicated mother to her beloved sons, and truly enjoyed being a grandmother.

Joan was born in Newton, MA on July 25, 1963 to John Lynch who predeceased her and Mary Mahoney. She attended Newton Catholic High School, studied nursing at St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing and went on to complete her BSN at Regis College, in Massachusetts.

In addition to her mother, she leaves behind her beloved husband and partner in life, Michael C. Tasso of North Kingstown. Also, her most cherished and loved sons Gregory Desjardins and Aiden Desjardins; her twin sister Jeanne Lynch, brothers Rick Lynch (Sandy), John Lynch and her nieces and nephew Stephanie, Brittany, Jayme and JD; and her Uncle Connie and Muriel. She also leaves her “bonus” daughters Alexandra Tasso and Jessica Douglas (Jason) and her beautiful grandchildren Kyla Tasso, Gigi and Benjamin Douglas. In addition, Joan had so many kind, loving friends she cherished so much and looked forward to sharing her zest for life with. Joan has been eternally grateful, as we all are, to her friend Debby Butler who, years ago, donated her kidney to Joan and gave her the gift of many more years of life. She fondly referred to this kidney as “little Debbie” which brought smiles to all.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:00 am, St. Lucy’s Church, 909 W. Main Rd, Middletown. Burial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rhode Island Hospital Outpatient Dialysis Center, 117 Chapman St, Suite 110, Providence, RI 02905, or by visiting www.giving.lifespan.org/Support-Lifespan-Foundation