Jeffrey Britto, 66, of Fall River, Massachusetts, passed away on November 1, 2020. He was the former husband of Gwendolyn Rogers Britto.

Jeffrey was born in Newport, RI to Frank and Barbara (Jones) Britto. He served in the US Army, trained in Division Logistics at the Quartermaster School of Division Logistics in Ft. Lee, VA. He served as an accounting specialist from 1975-1978. Upon ending his service to his country, he then attended Golden Gate University in California, studying computer information systems, then continued to Marin Community College for Business Administration. Upon conclusion of his studies, he returned to RI and founded JBI Systems, Inc, an independent information technology consultancy, serving many clients throughout New England. At the time of his death, Jeffrey was also a published author of poetry and a novelist.

Jeffrey is survived by his daughter Myra J. Britto-Thompson of East Point, GA, grand-daughter Samia-Grace Thompson of East Point, GA, a sister Michelle Brown of Atlanta, GA and a brother Steven J. Britto of Newport, RI.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Joseph, Neil and Michael Britto.

Private services will be live streamed at the Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 4:30 PM. All are welcome to join the live stream by following this link https://my.gather.app/remember/jeffrey-britto