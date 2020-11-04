Obituary | Geraldine (Gerry) Rua Shenberger

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Geraldine (Gerry) Rua Shenberger, 79, of Portsmouth, RI, passed peacefully November 3, 2020.

Gerry was born in Fall River, MA to the late Manuel Rua and Anna (Kuzla) Rua.

She was a graduate of Dominican Academy in Fall River, MA Class of ’58. Gerry graduated with a B.S. from Salva Regina in Newport, RI Class of’82.

Prior to retiring, Gerry worked as a purchasing agent for NUWC, Newport.

Gerry is survived by two sons, Arthur Shenberger and Ron Shenberger both of Colorado Springs, CO, grandson Bryan Xander Shenberger of Colorado Springs, brother Raymond Rua of Big Rapids, MI, and sister Diane Rua Anderson (Dana) of Tauton, MA.

Her hobbies included reading, playing cards, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends.

Committal prayers will be held in the mausoleum chapel of Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River, MA on November 7, 2020, 10:00 A.M.

In lew of flowers, please make donation to St. Barnabas Church Portsmouth, RI or The Portsmouth Senior Center.