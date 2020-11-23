Obituary | Fred “Mr. Fix It” Swarz

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Fred “Mr. Fix It” Swarz, 83, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away at home on November 18, 2020.

Fred was the husband of Emily (Salvador) Swarz for 62 years.

Fred was a general contractor, and was commonly known as “Mr. Fix It,” an avid tinkerer.

When his children were little, he coached baseball for Little League.

Fred is survived by his wife, Emily Swarz, of Portsmouth, his children, James Swarz of Tiverton, Raymond Swarz of Portsmouth, and Rebecca Marsden of Portsmouth. He also leaves his three grandchildren, Ryan Swarz, Justin Marsden, and Stephanie Marsden, all of Portsmouth, and his two great-grandchildren, Ryder and Isabella Marsden.

He was predeceased by his son, Frederick David Swarz.

Per Fred’s wishes, funeral services will be omitted.

Fred’s family would like to extend their appreciation to Southcoast Visiting Nurse Association as well as the Portsmouth Fire Department and Meals on Wheels of RI for all of their compassionate care.