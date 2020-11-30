Obituary | Francis Anthony Perry

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Francis Anthony Perry, age 81 of Middletown, Rhode Island passed away surrounded by his family on November 27, 2020.

Born in Long Island, NY, he was the son of the late Henry and Marion (Alvernes) Perry.

Francis served in the Marines from 1958 to 1962 in Okinawa, Japan and Camp Pendleton, CA. He retired from the Town of Middletown after 30 years of service.

His passion was spending time with his family, but Francis was a life-long fan of NASCAR, enjoyed collecting coins, watching football and baseball, and eventually acquired a mild addiction to a little reality TV- especially Judge Judy.

Francis is survived by his children, Stephen Perry, Donna (Perry) Nutter, Janet (Perry) Morse, Debbie (Paiva) Maliszewski, and Krissie (Paiva) Fleischmann. Francis also leaves his grandchildren, Amanda Jennings, Chelsea Jennings, Elizabeth Morse, Emily Morse, Kayla Kesson, Katrina Fleischmann, Ethan Maliszewski, and great-granddaughter Olivia James.

He was preceded in death by his wife Alice (Armstrong) Perry, his parents Henry and Marion Perry, and his twin brother Henry Perry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 9:30 AM at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Due to current COVID restrictions, calling hours cannot be offered, and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 800-223-2732 or www.apdaparkinson.org/get-involved/memorial-and-tribute-gifts/.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.