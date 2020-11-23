Obituary | Edith M. (Taylor) Trainor

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Edith M. (Taylor) Trainor, age 99, passed away peacefully from non-COVID causes on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born on Feb. 23, 1921 in Fall River, MA she was a current resident of The Grand Islander Center in Middletown, RI, and had enjoyed life at Clifton Assisted Living in Somerset, MA for two years prior. For most of her life, Edith resided on Holland St. in the house where she was born, in the ‘North End’ of Fall River, MA. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church.

An 11th generation descendant of both William Brewster and Stephen Hopkins who were passengers aboard ‘The Mayflower’ that landed in Plymouth, MA in 1620, Edith was the daughter of the late Lewis P. Taylor and Edith E. (Smith) Taylor. She was pre-deceased by her brothers Robert L. Taylor and Alfred L. Taylor. Edith was the wife of the late Charles E. Trainor. She is survived by several loving and devoted nieces and nephews on both the Taylor and Trainor sides of her family.

A 1939 graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Edith was previously employed by American Thread Co. and retired from Parks Corporation as a customer service representative.

Peaceful, energetic, and independent, she was a woman with unwavering faith in God and accepted whatever came her way. Edith’s love of family, friends, and neighbors was evident throughout her life. She found joy in helping others, and her kind and caring ways will be remembered by all who knew her. Edith was an avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast. Her other hobbies included sewing, knitting, square dancing, flower gardening, and caring for her beloved cats, of which there were several, over the years.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 between 8 & 9 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 1335 North Main St., Fall River. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.

Donations in Edith’s memory may be made to Salvation Army of Fall River, 290 Bedford St., Fall River, MA 02722-0444.

For online condolences, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com