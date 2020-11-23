Obituary | Anna V. (Vargas) Moitoza

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Anna V. (Vargas) Moitoza, 91, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully at her home on November 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas G. Moitoza Jr.

Born in Pedro Miguel, Faial, Azores, she was the daughter of the late António Vargas da Terra and Maria do Céu Vargas. Anna was predeceased by her sisters Maria, Sarah, Albertina, Angelina, and brothers Antonio and Jose.

Anna was a beloved homemaker who loved to sew, garden, and fish. She worked as a dressmaker in the factories of New Bedford prior to moving to Portsmouth from Fairhaven, MA. While living on Aquidneck Island she was a housekeeper at Salve Regina University and The Carlton Motel, and was an assembly line worker at AVID Products, Inc. in Middletown.

Anna leaves her daughter, Mary Anna Hall and her husband Thomas of Middletown, and her granddaughters, Laurie Hall and Victoria Hall. She is also survived by her sister Fatima Morais and her husband Edwardo of Faial, Azores, along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday morning, November, 28, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 AM at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport.

Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.

For online condolences, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com