Obituary | Alice M. (Barish) DeVine

Alice M. (Barish) DeVine, age 87, of formerly of Newport, RI, passed away on November 22, 2020.

Alice was born in Providence, RI to Gabriel and Zekiah Barish. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. DeVine. She grew up in Providence and graduated from St. Xavier’s High School. She worked for several years in the Unemployment Office for the State of RI. After starting her family, she began work as a Real Estate Broker. She was the owner of AMD Realty and enjoyed many successful years in Real Estate.

She always remained busy, in addition to raising her six children, she volunteered at the Newport Public Schools and the James L. Maher Center. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve, where she served as chapter and regional president. She also enjoyed her friends in the Red Hat Society, her walking club, and activities at the Newport and Middletown Senior Centers. Alice was a longtime member of St. Augustin Church and a faithful member of a ladies prayer group at St. Lucy’s Church. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, gardening and cooking, and a regular game of Canasta or Bridge with friends.

Alice is survived by six children, Mark DeVine of Bristol, RI, David DeVine of Albequerque, NM, Karen Behan of Indialantic, FL, Gary DeVine of Philadelphia, PA, Jacqueline Costa of Tiverton, RI, and George DeVine of Portsmouth, a step son Raymond Champoux of Lee’s Summit, MO, and a sister Verna DeVine of South Attleboro, MA. She was the devoted grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph and her brother Gabriel Barish.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 27, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Augustin Church, Carrol Ave, Newport. Private burial services will follow at Newport Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org