Obituary | Albert Monteiro

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Albert Monteiro, 87, of Newport, passed away on November 22, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

Albert was born in Newport, RI to the late Maximo and Geralda Monteiro. Albert was the husband of Antonia (Gonsalves) Monteiro for 55 years.

Albert worked as an automotive technician for Bove Chevrolet for many years. He loved spending time with his family.

Albert is survived by his wife, Antonia Monteiro, of Newport, his son Geno A. Monteiro, of Westport, MA, his grandchildren, Sophia, Terrance, Kelsey and Lauren Monteiro, and great grandchildren; Khalil, Kimani, William, and Davon.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son Alan D. Monteiro, his stepson Frank Monteiro, his siblings, Julius Monteiro, Joseph Monteiro, Manuel Monteiro, John Monteiro, Maximo Monteiro, Anthony Monteiro, Georgina Andrews, Rita Turner Monteiro, and Mary Woodward.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 9:30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway and Mann Ave in Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery.