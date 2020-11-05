Now Hiring: 60+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now right now

By
What's Up Newp
-
21

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Get your search started here with our roundup of who’s hiring right now in and around Newport, good luck!

All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities Are Presented By:

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
  2. Advance Auto Parts – Delivery Driver
  3. Advantage Military – Part-Time Retail Sales Merchandiser – Now Hiring!
  4. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  5. American Heart Association – Grants Administrator
  6. American Systems – Common Submarine Radio Room Configuration Manager
  7. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Bartender and Server and Hostess and Counter Help
  8. Applebee’s – Host at Applebee’s
  9. BankNewport – Branch Operations Supervisor – Middletown
  10. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Dealership Office Clerk
  11. Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Stock Associate
  12. BJ’s Wholesale club – Cart Retriever – Seasonal Job
  13. Blue Paint Diner – Wait Staff/Server
  14. Cape Henry Associates – Instructional Systems Specialist-Newport, RI
  15. Carey, Richmond & Viking – Sales Executive
  16. Castle Hill Inn – Front Desk Agent
  17. Chalet Navy Properties – Housekeeper
  18. Chili’s – Server – Middletown Chili’s
  19. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  20. Coastal Hospitality – Food Service Workers
  21. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Assistant Manager
  22. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Immediately Hiring – Great Weekl…
  23. Cruz Auto Zone – Dishwasher
  24. CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
  25. EBCAP – Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0730)
  26. Embrace Home Loans – Loan Officer- FIG
  27. Focus Staff – Travel Patient Care Tech
  28. Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Team Member – Salve Regina University Bookst…
  29. General Dynamics – Admin Assistant
  30. Genesis Healthcare – Maintenance Assistant (Full Time)
  31. Hammetts Hotel – Front Desk Agent
  32. Indus Technology –Engineering Technician II/III
  33. IntellecTechs – IT Service Delivery Rep Junior
  34. Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
  35. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Accounting Clerk
  36. Lifespan – Blackboard Manager
  37. Media Director Services – Account Executive
  38. Navy Federal Credit Union – Member Service Representative (Part-Time) – Newport
  39. Netsimco – Blackboard Manager
  40. Newport Animal Hospital – Receptionist
  41. Newport Chiropractic Center – Office Receptionist
  42. Newport Marriott – Housekeeper
  43. Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
  44. Newport Public Schools – Long Term Substitute Teacher- English Language Learner
  45. Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Production Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
  46. NPT Healthworks – Content Developer
  47. Orbis – Engineering Technician
  48. Purvis Systems – Training Specialist
  49. Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service – New England
  50. Samplers – Merchandiser (part-time)
  51. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  52. SEB Security – Loss Prevention Agent
  53. Securitas – Off Hours Alarm Responder
  54. Solidifi – Vendor Manager
  55. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  56. SRM Inc – Financial Analyst
  57. Staples Stores – Retail Sales Associate
  58. The Home Depot – Cashier
  59. The Paper Store – Key Holder
  60. The Vanderbilt – Steward
  61. US Department Of The Navy – TRAINING TECHNICIAN (OA)
  62. Unknown – Carpenters Helper -Apprentice

Help support our locally owned, independent newsroom
Appreciate our coverage of COVID-19, the 2020 Election, or our coverage of what’s happening, new, and to do? It costs us money to keep our community informed. Support What’s Up Newp today and help fund our coverage and the essential hyper-local journalism of tomorrow.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR