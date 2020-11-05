Now Hiring: 60+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now right now

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Get your search started here with our roundup of who’s hiring right now in and around Newport, good luck!
All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Job Opportunities Are Presented By:
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
- Advance Auto Parts – Delivery Driver
- Advantage Military – Part-Time Retail Sales Merchandiser – Now Hiring!
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- American Heart Association – Grants Administrator
- American Systems – Common Submarine Radio Room Configuration Manager
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Bartender and Server and Hostess and Counter Help
- Applebee’s – Host at Applebee’s
- BankNewport – Branch Operations Supervisor – Middletown
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Dealership Office Clerk
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Stock Associate
- BJ’s Wholesale club – Cart Retriever – Seasonal Job
- Blue Paint Diner – Wait Staff/Server
- Cape Henry Associates – Instructional Systems Specialist-Newport, RI
- Carey, Richmond & Viking – Sales Executive
- Castle Hill Inn – Front Desk Agent
- Chalet Navy Properties – Housekeeper
- Chili’s – Server – Middletown Chili’s
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- Coastal Hospitality – Food Service Workers
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Assistant Manager
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Immediately Hiring – Great Weekl…
- Cruz Auto Zone – Dishwasher
- CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
- EBCAP – Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0730)
- Embrace Home Loans – Loan Officer- FIG
- Focus Staff – Travel Patient Care Tech
- Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Team Member – Salve Regina University Bookst…
- General Dynamics – Admin Assistant
- Genesis Healthcare – Maintenance Assistant (Full Time)
- Hammetts Hotel – Front Desk Agent
- Indus Technology –Engineering Technician II/III
- IntellecTechs – IT Service Delivery Rep Junior
- Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Accounting Clerk
- Lifespan – Blackboard Manager
- Media Director Services – Account Executive
- Navy Federal Credit Union – Member Service Representative (Part-Time) – Newport
- Netsimco – Blackboard Manager
- Newport Animal Hospital – Receptionist
- Newport Chiropractic Center – Office Receptionist
- Newport Marriott – Housekeeper
- Newport Mental Health – Case Manager
- Newport Public Schools – Long Term Substitute Teacher- English Language Learner
- Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Production Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
- NPT Healthworks – Content Developer
- Orbis – Engineering Technician
- Purvis Systems – Training Specialist
- Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service – New England
- Samplers – Merchandiser (part-time)
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- SEB Security – Loss Prevention Agent
- Securitas – Off Hours Alarm Responder
- Solidifi – Vendor Manager
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- SRM Inc – Financial Analyst
- Staples Stores – Retail Sales Associate
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Paper Store – Key Holder
- The Vanderbilt – Steward
- US Department Of The Navy – TRAINING TECHNICIAN (OA)
- Unknown – Carpenters Helper -Apprentice
Help support our locally owned, independent newsroom
Appreciate our coverage of COVID-19, the 2020 Election, or our coverage of what’s happening, new, and to do? It costs us money to keep our community informed. Support What’s Up Newp today and help fund our coverage and the essential hyper-local journalism of tomorrow.