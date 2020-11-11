Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Get your search started here with our roundup of who’s hiring right now in and around Newport, good luck!
All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
- Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Service Representative
- Advantage Solutions – Part Time Event Specialist inside BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Aldi – Part-Time Stocker
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Assistant General Manager
- AT&T – IT Service Delivery Rep, Mid (Government)
- AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- BankNewport – Retail Learning Manager
- Barton & Gray Mariners Club – Regional Captain Crew Manager
- Bay Management – Maintenance Technician
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Stock Associate
- Benchmark Senior Living – Assisted Living Resident Service Director
- Business World – Manager in Training AT&T / DIRECTV
- Castle Hill Inn – Front Desk Agent – Castle Hill Inn
- Chilis – Bartender
- City Personnel – Paralegal – Real Estate
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Immediately Hiring – Great Weekl…
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Shrink wrap Assistant at Dutch Harbor Boatyard
- East Ferry Deli – Counter Person
- EBCAP – Dental Sterilization Technician (EBCAP0762)
- Embrace Home Loans – Suspense Coordinator
- Gatehouse Management – Maintenance Supervisor – Clarke School Apts
- GVI – Electrical/Mechanical Standards Technician, Navy – 1605
- Hertz – Manager Trainee (Entry Level)
- Island Canine Academy – Animal Care Attendant
- James L. Maher Center – Housekeeper II
- JoS A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
- Lifespan – Guest Service Attendant
- Life Strategies Counseling – QBHP (Mental Health Paraprofessional)
- Magellan Health – Clinical Pharmacy Intern
- Medix Group – Professional Handyman
- MedScope – Medical Alert System Installer
- Middletown Public Schools – 8 Spanish Teache6/Long-Term Sub (High School) – ANTICIPATED…
- Navy Exchange Service Command – CASHIER – CASH CAGE
- Netsimco – Project Manager
- Newport Solar – Solar Sales Advisor
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Marketing and Communications Assistant
- Newport Public Schools – Long Term Substitute Teacher- English Language Learner
- Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Production Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
- Ocean State Urgent Care – Medical Secretary
- Petco – Guest Experience Specialist (Sales Associate)
- Petscort Services – Pet Care Specialist
- Ranaham Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Rite-Solutions – Project Technical Lead
- Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service – New England
- Safe Harbor Marina – Paint / Composite Technician
- SAIC – Program Analyst Associate
- Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Salve Regina University – Lecturer, Administration of Justice – Salve Regina Universit…
- Samplers, Inc – Merchandiser (part-time)
- SEA CORP – Engineering Technician (Mid-Career)
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Siren Marine – Product Fulfillment & Kitting Specialist
- Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- St. Clare Newport – Dietary Aide/Server
- Systems Planning & Analysis – Wargaming Specialist
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- The Paper Store – Sales Associate
- US Department Of The Navy – PUBLIC AFFAIRS SPECIALIST
- Village House Nursing & Rehab – Activities Assistant
- Wyndham Destinations – Manager, Guest Services I, Club Wyndham, Long Wharf Resort
