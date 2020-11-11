Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Get your search started here with our roundup of who’s hiring right now in and around Newport, good luck!

All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
  2. Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Service Representative
  3. Advantage Solutions – Part Time Event Specialist inside BJ’s Wholesale Club
  4. Aldi – Part-Time Stocker
  5. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Assistant General Manager
  6. AT&T – IT Service Delivery Rep, Mid (Government)
  7. AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
  8. BankNewport – Retail Learning Manager
  9. Barton & Gray Mariners Club – Regional Captain Crew Manager
  10. Bay Management – Maintenance Technician 
  11. Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Stock Associate
  12. Benchmark Senior Living – Assisted Living Resident Service Director
  13. Business World – Manager in Training AT&T / DIRECTV
  14. Castle Hill Inn – Front Desk Agent – Castle Hill Inn 
  15. Chilis – Bartender
  16. City Personnel – Paralegal – Real Estate
  17. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  18. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Immediately Hiring – Great Weekl…
  19. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  20. Dutch Harbor Boatyard – Shrink wrap Assistant at Dutch Harbor Boatyard
  21. East Ferry Deli – Counter Person
  22. EBCAP – Dental Sterilization Technician (EBCAP0762)
  23. Embrace Home Loans – Suspense Coordinator
  24. Gatehouse Management – Maintenance Supervisor – Clarke School Apts
  25. GVI – Electrical/Mechanical Standards Technician, Navy – 1605
  26. Hertz – Manager Trainee (Entry Level)
  27. Island Canine Academy – Animal Care Attendant
  28. James L. Maher Center – Housekeeper II
  29. JoS A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
  30. Lifespan – Guest Service Attendant
  31. Life Strategies Counseling – QBHP (Mental Health Paraprofessional)
  32. Magellan Health – Clinical Pharmacy Intern
  33. Medix Group – Professional Handyman
  34. MedScope – Medical Alert System Installer
  35. Middletown Public Schools – 8 Spanish Teache6/Long-Term Sub (High School) – ANTICIPATED…
  36. Navy Exchange Service Command – CASHIER – CASH CAGE
  37. Netsimco – Project Manager
  38. Newport Solar – Solar Sales Advisor
  39. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Marketing and Communications Assistant
  40. Newport Public Schools – Long Term Substitute Teacher- English Language Learner
  41. Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Production Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
  42. Ocean State Urgent Care – Medical Secretary
  43. Petco – Guest Experience Specialist (Sales Associate)
  44. Petscort Services – Pet Care Specialist
  45. Ranaham Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  46. Rite-Solutions – Project Technical Lead
  47. Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service – New England
  48. Safe Harbor Marina – Paint / Composite Technician
  49. SAIC – Program Analyst Associate
  50. Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  51. Salve Regina University – Lecturer, Administration of Justice – Salve Regina Universit…
  52. Samplers, Inc – Merchandiser (part-time)
  53. SEA CORP – Engineering Technician (Mid-Career)
  54. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  55. Siren Marine – Product Fulfillment & Kitting Specialist
  56. Skechers – Retail Sales Associate
  57. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  58. St. Clare Newport – Dietary Aide/Server
  59. Systems Planning & Analysis – Wargaming Specialist
  60. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
  61. The Paper Store – Sales Associate
  62. US Department Of The Navy – PUBLIC AFFAIRS SPECIALIST
  63. Village House Nursing & Rehab – Activities Assistant
  64. Wyndham Destinations – Manager, Guest Services I, Club Wyndham, Long Wharf Resort

