Now Hiring: 50+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (Nov. 18)

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Get your search started here with our roundup of who’s hiring right now in and around Newport, good luck!
All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Is your business hiring? Let us know by emailing Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
- All Saints Academy – Preschool Teacher
- American Dream Clean – Cleaning Associate
- American Systems – Engineering Technician 3
- Army National Guard – 92Y Unit Supply Specialist – Warehouse Manager
- Assurance – Life Insurance Agent – Free Leads (State License Required)
- Balfour Beatty Investments – Community Manager
- Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Temporary
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Cashier
- BMW of Newport – BMW GENIUS (DELIVERY COORDINATOR)
- Booz Allen Hamilton – Cybersecurity Solution and Win Executive Leader
- Castle Hill Inn – Banquet Chef – Castle Hill Inn
- City Personnel – Legal Assistant – Real Estate
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Immediately Hiring – Great Weekl…
- Desautel Law – Associate Attorney
- EBCAP – Teacher, Early Head Start (EBCAP0547)
- Fit Testers – Fit Tester
- GNC – Retail Store Manager
- H & R Block – Receptionist
- James L. Maher Center – DSM-Direct Support Manager
- JoS.A.Bank – Retail Store Key Holder
- Keller Williams Realty – Real Estate Opportunities in Newport, RI
- Leidos – Material Coordinator Planner – Newport RI
- Lifespan – Environmental Svcs Aide
- MarineMax – Sales Consultant
- Medical Director Services – Account Executive
- MIKEL – Program Support II – AN/BYG-1 Fleet Support
- Navy Exchange Service Command – CUSTOMER SERVICE CLERK (Part Time)
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Forest Avenue Elementary School, remainder…
- Newport Marriott – Housekeeper
- Newport Mental Health – Residential Counselor (Per Diem)
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Marketing and Communications Assistant
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
- Olympia Sports – Assistant Coach/Assistant Manager
- On Time Staffing – Maintenance Tech
- Ranahan Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- SAIC – US Navy Fleet Installation Manager
- ScanScape – Field Service Rep
- Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Fine Art Sales Consultant
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Sodexo – Sodexo Housekeeping At Salve Regina
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
- Talkspace – Mental Health Counselor
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager (Part-time)
- The Journey to Hope, Health, & Healing – Administrative Assistant/Receptionist (Part-time)
- The Panther Group – Work from Home Customer Service Representative
- TJ Maxx – Merchandise Associate
- Trinity Village Healthy Living – Full-time Clinician
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
- Unified Parking Partners – Hotel Valet Attendant **OVERNIGHT**
- UPS – Part Time Preload Supervisor
- US Department Of The Navy – FINANCIAL TECHNICIAN
- Windward Boats – Marine / Boat Parts Manager Hawaii
- Unknown – Residential General Contractor Looking to Hire
- Unknown – SHRINKWRAP/FRAMING
