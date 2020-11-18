Now Hiring: 50+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (Nov. 18)

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in the Newport area? Get your search started here with our roundup of who’s hiring right now in and around Newport, good luck!

All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Is your business hiring? Let us know by emailing Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s
  2. All Saints Academy – Preschool Teacher
  3. American Dream Clean – Cleaning Associate
  4. American Systems – Engineering Technician 3
  5. Army National Guard – 92Y Unit Supply Specialist – Warehouse Manager
  6. Assurance – Life Insurance Agent – Free Leads (State License Required)
  7. Balfour Beatty Investments – Community Manager
  8. Barnes & Noble – Bookseller – Temporary
  9. Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Cashier
  10. BMW of Newport – BMW GENIUS (DELIVERY COORDINATOR)
  11. Booz Allen Hamilton – Cybersecurity Solution and Win Executive Leader
  12. Castle Hill Inn – Banquet Chef – Castle Hill Inn
  13. City Personnel – Legal Assistant – Real Estate
  14. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Immediately Hiring – Great Weekl…
  15. Desautel Law – Associate Attorney
  16. EBCAP – Teacher, Early Head Start (EBCAP0547)
  17. Fit Testers – Fit Tester
  18. GNC – Retail Store Manager
  19. H & R Block – Receptionist
  20. James L. Maher Center – DSM-Direct Support Manager
  21. JoS.A.Bank – Retail Store Key Holder
  22. Keller Williams Realty – Real Estate Opportunities in Newport, RI
  23. Leidos – Material Coordinator Planner – Newport RI
  24. Lifespan – Environmental Svcs Aide
  25. MarineMax – Sales Consultant
  26. Medical Director Services – Account Executive
  27. MIKEL – Program Support II – AN/BYG-1 Fleet Support
  28. Navy Exchange Service Command – CUSTOMER SERVICE CLERK (Part Time)
  29. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Forest Avenue Elementary School, remainder…
  30. Newport Marriott – Housekeeper
  31. Newport Mental Health – Residential Counselor (Per Diem)
  32. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Marketing and Communications Assistant
  33. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
  34. Olympia Sports – Assistant Coach/Assistant Manager
  35. On Time Staffing – Maintenance Tech
  36. Ranahan Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  37. SAIC – US Navy Fleet Installation Manager
  38. ScanScape – Field Service Rep
  39. Sheldon Fine Art Gallery – Fine Art Sales Consultant
  40. SIG Insurance Agencies – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  41. Sodexo – Sodexo Housekeeping At Salve Regina 
  42. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  43. Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
  44. Talkspace – Mental Health Counselor
  45. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager (Part-time)
  46. The Journey to Hope, Health, & Healing – Administrative Assistant/Receptionist (Part-time)
  47. The Panther Group – Work from Home Customer Service Representative
  48. TJ Maxx – Merchandise Associate
  49. Trinity Village Healthy Living – Full-time Clinician
  50. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
  51. Unified Parking Partners – Hotel Valet Attendant **OVERNIGHT**
  52. UPS – Part Time Preload Supervisor
  53. US Department Of The Navy – FINANCIAL TECHNICIAN
  54. Windward Boats – Marine / Boat Parts Manager Hawaii
  55. Unknown – Residential General Contractor Looking to Hire
  56. Unknown – SHRINKWRAP/FRAMING

