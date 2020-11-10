On Saturday November 14th (1pm, 3pm) and Sunday November 15th (1pm, 3pm), the Newport String Project celebrates the Newport Art Museum’s “Call & Response” exhibition with a series of performances featuring music for string quartet from the 17th century to the present day.

These imaginatively curated concerts will feature pairings of artwork on display with eclectic musical responses selected by the NSP’s artists-in-residence, the Newport String Quartet. Composers featured in the concert include Henry Purcell, William Grant Still, Caroline Shaw, Andrea Tarrodi, and Komitas.

Tickets $25 Museum Members; $30 Non-Members; $50 Supporter Tickets

All tickets include admission to the Museum.

Tickets available at: