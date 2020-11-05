Newport Restaurant Week begins on Friday, restaurants to offer up deals of their choice through November 15

This year’s eagerly anticipated Newport Restaurant Week returns on Friday, November 6 with a remix fit for 2020.

Restaurants in Newport and Bristol counties participating in Newport Restaurant Week: 2020 REMIX will offer up deals of their choice for the duration of the event, November 6-15, 2020.

Fusing seasonal fall flavors into farm-to-table and dock-to-plate dishes, restaurants will offer a variety of deals and discounts throughout the program’s 10 days. Experience tastefully crafted prix-fixe menus, gift card deals, BOGO options, half-price raw bars, and more from 55 participating restaurants. The new structure has facilitated long-time participating restaurants to get creative with their offerings, while encouraging new restaurants to join in.

New participants this year include the newly opened Stoneacre Garden, The Living Room at The Brenton Hotel, Giusto Newport at Hammett’s Hotel, Nomi Park at The Wayfinder Hotel, The Beach House in Bristol, Flat Waves Food Shack and Sprout and Lentil in Middletown, and Rhody Roots in Warren.

A full list of restaurants, deals, and offers can be found at https://www.discovernewport.org/newport-restaurant-week/

Diners, chefs and restaurateurs can interact with one another throughout the event by using the hashtag #NPTRestaurantWeek on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For an ongoing, real-time index of observations and images throughout the destination, users can include the hashtag #TheClassicCoast in their posts.

ow in its 14th year, the annual event will partner with Commerce Rhode Island and their latest campaign, “Take It Outside,” which funded a grant to provide each guest with complimentary silver “warming blankets” at participating restaurants. The initiative, titled “Dining Under Wraps,” will run for the duration of Newport Restaurant Week through the end of the year and aims to facilitate more outdoor dining into the colder months.

The event will also partner with Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) to promote their latest initiative, the “Rhode Island Restaurant Pledge.” Designed as an agreement between local restaurants and their customers, the pledge is a promise from each participating restaurant that they are following strict sanitation practices, enforcing social distancing and maintaining the utmost care when it comes to customer safety.

Newport Restaurant Week is sponsored by Discover Newport, Rhode Island Hospitality Association, The City of Newport, the “Take it Outside” campaign from Commerce RI, Restore Greater Newport and OpenTable.