Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) is pleased to announce that it has increased its already stringent COVID-19 protocols for indoor dining with newly-installed HVAC ionization systems, which will provide continuous disinfection within each restaurant space by deactivating and removing allergens and viruses including COVID-19. The systems have been installed at every NRG restaurant including: 22 Bowen’s, The Mooring, Bar ‘Cino and Castle Hill Inn in Newport; the Boat House in Tiverton; Hemenway’s and Waterman Grille in Providence; Avvio in Cranston; Iron Works in Warwick; Trio in Narragansett; Bar ‘Cino in Brookline, MA; and Papa Razzi Trattoria in Concord and Wellesley, MA.

“At Newport Restaurant Group, we have always placed a high priority on providing exceptional customer experiences, which extends to safety, especially during this pandemic,” said Casey Riley, Chief Operating Officer. “While we were able to return to a bit of normalcy during the summer and early fall, this is New England, and as temperatures continue to get colder, guests will be dining indoors. As we navigate this new normal, we are continuously looking for new ways to ensure that our guests and employee owners feel safe, comfortable and well taken care of in each of our restaurants.”Over the past few weeks, each of Newport Restaurant Group restaurants’ HVAC systems were updated with RGF® Environmental and Top Products Innovations systems that are 99.9% effective in deactivating and removing the COVID-19 virus. Both companies design, engineer and manufacture total turnkey environmental systems to provide its clients with the safest environment without the use of chemicals. For more information, visit www.rgf.com or www.topproductinnovations.com.