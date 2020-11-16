Newport Hospital’s Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund makes $100,000+ in grants available to nonprofits

Application period runs January 1—29, 2021, with ‘Powered by Prince’ funding earmarked to support programs that enhance the physical activity and health of children across Newport County

via Newport Hospital

Newport Hospital’s Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund has issued a request for proposal (RFP), making more than $100,000 in grants available to Newport County nonprofits that work with children. The “Powered by Prince” grants are to support programs that encourage healthy physical activity and promote the importance of education for local youth. The application period is January 1, 2021 to January 29, 2021.

“This is all about supporting innovative ideas that help to create healthy lifestyles among our community’s greatest treasure – its children,” said Crista F. Durand, president of Newport Hospital. “We realize these are unprecedented times, which further underscores the importance of ensuring the wellbeing of our young neighbors and fostering a lifelong love of good health habits.”

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and with respect to the health guidelines put in place to keep our community safe, Newport Hospital encourages applicants to be as creative as possible. Among the suggestions are to hold activities outdoors, incorporate infection control and social distancing precautions, and to offer a hybrid of virtual and in person opportunities as appropriate to the program.

Organizations interested in applying for a grant are invited and encouraged to attend one of two informational workshops being held on Friday, December 4. The sessions will be held virtually, over Zoom, at 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. To register, please contact Erik Gabrielson at egabrielson@Lifespan.org, or (401) 845-1763. Additional information, including a link to apply, can be found online.

In 2010, a $3 million grant from the Frederick Henry Prince 1932 Trust was made to Newport Hospital by Elizabeth Prince of Newport and her children, Guillaume de Ramel, Diana Oehrli, and Regis de Ramel. In partnership with the hospital, the grant established the Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund to support programs for underserved children.

Since it was established, the Frederick Henry Prince Memorial Fund at Newport Hospital has provided more than $756,000 to programs across Newport County, including $128,424 awarded to 24 programs in 2020.

About Newport Hospital

Newport Hospital was founded in 1873 and is Newport County’s only acute care hospital. Located on Powel Avenue in Newport, it is a community hospital with a broad spectrum of health services, including an emergency department, an award-winning birthing center, a behavioral health unit, orthopedic and surgical services, a renowned rehabilitation division, and a full array of outpatient services. Newport Hospital holds Magnet designation for excellence in nursing care, and carries the prestigious Baby Friendly designation from the World Health Organization and UNICEF. The hospital became a partner in the Lifespan health system in 1997. Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @NewportHospital.