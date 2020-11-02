Newport Historical Society providing updated historic house plaques

After a brief hiatus, the Newport Historical Society (NHS) today announced that it will provide a professionally researched house history and wooden plaques with the new NHS Logo, for a fee.

If you already have a house plaque in Newport from NHS that is in disrepair, old, or has a historical person who you would like to switch, NHS asks that you contact Bert Lippincott, Librarian and Genealogist, 401-846-0813 or blippincott@newporthistory.org.

Since 1854, the Newport Historical Society has collected and preserved the artifacts, photographs, documents, publications, and genealogical records that relate to the history of Newport County, to make these materials readily available for both research and enjoyment, and to act as a resource center for the education of the public about the history of Newport County, so that knowledge of the past may contribute to a fuller understanding of the present. For more information please visit www.NewportHistory.org.