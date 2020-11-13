Newport Gulls launch 20th Anniversary Fundraising Campaign

From Newport Gulls

Unfortunately, just like many small businesses, the Newport Gulls have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, unable to play this past summer. As a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization, the Gulls rely on the support of others to continue to benefit the community and student-athletes year in and year out. Since 2001, the Newport Gulls have contributed over $1,000,000 back into the community via Summer Camp & College Scholarship Funds, Reading Programs, Health & Wellness Workshops, Fundraisers, In-Kind Donations, and Additional Charitable Giving. Local sponsors are the Gulls primary source of operating income. In efforts to relieve stress on these sponsors that have also been negatively affected by the virus, the Gulls are kindly asking YOU to step up to the plate.

Prior to coronavirus’ arrival, 2020 season was shaping up to be one of the best years in Gulls history. The organization had been set to celebrate their 20th Anniversary and host the New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game. Anniversary celebrations included a weekend of events for all of the players, coaches, interns, volunteers, host families, and fans that have made the Gulls the premier summer collegiate baseball organization it is today.

Proceeds from the Gulls 20k for 20 Years Campaign will directly benefit the 20th Anniversary Celebration events and 2021 season. All supporters will receive a thank you from the Gulls and recognition this summer.

“The Newport Gulls are extremely excited to return to normal in 2021 and get back on the field”, stated Chuck Paiva, President & General Manager of the Newport Gulls. “We were ready to welcome back our Gulls Family that has made these past 19 years so special and that have created the memories that last a lifetime,” Paiva continued. “I cannot thank everyone enough for their continued support and for considering to help us make 2021 a summer for the books!”

Donations can be made via https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=XP7J3UGUW8LLL or by check mailed to PO Box 777, Newport, RI 02840 ATTN: Newport Gulls. The fundraising goal is $20,000 and minimum donations of $20 are recommended but any amount makes an extremely positive impact on the Gulls and the community as a whole. Of note, the CARES Act set up by the federal government in response to COVID-19 has altered the tax laws surrounding charitable giving- providing significantly preferred tax treatment for your generosity in 2020. Read more: https://www.501c3.org/the-cares-act-increases-donation-tax-deductibility/



Please visit http://newportgulls.pointstreaksites.com/view/newportgulls/20th-anniversary-fundraiser or contact Michael Falcone, Gulls Director of Baseball Operations, at operations@newportgulls.com / 401-845-6832 for more information and additional ways to support.