via Newport Historical Society

The Newport Historical Society has curated a new exhibit titled “Finding Native Americans in the Historical Record.” The first European settlers on Aquidneck Island purchased the right to settle here from the native inhabitants in 1638, with Newport being founded the following year. Despite an agreement stipulating that those first residents would vacate the island, there is evidence in the historical record that native peoples continued to actively engage — socially and economically — with the new European settlers. This exhibit highlights some of this evidence in the historical record, including documents and objects.

Visit the exhibit in person at the Museum of Newport History & Shop at 127 Thames Street, Newport, RI, or visit online at https://www.nahr-nhs.com/.

The Museum of Newport History & Shop is open Tuesday through Friday 11am to 3pm, and Saturday and Sunday 9am to 1pm, hours may vary without notice. Check NewportHistory.org or Facebook @NewportHistory for specific closings.

About the Newport Historical Society

Since 1854, the Newport Historical Society has collected and preserved the artifacts, photographs, documents, publications, and genealogical records that relate to the history of Newport County, to make these materials readily available for both research and enjoyment, and to act as a resource center for the education of the public about the history of Newport County, so that knowledge of the past may contribute to a fuller understanding of the present. For more information please visit www.NewportHistory.org.