New HBO series, ‘The Gilded Age’, will film in Newport in early 2021; extras needed

Newport, and possibly you, will appear in a new HBO Series in 2021.

The Gilded Age, a production of HBO and Universal Television, will be filming in Newport in early 2021.

According to HBO, the 10 episode miniseries will take place in the 1800’s “against the backdrop of the American Gilded Age, a period of immense economic change when huge fortunes were made and lost, Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Union general, moves into the home of her rigidly conventional aunts in New York City”.

Julian Fellowes — best known for creating, writing and executive-producing the award-winning Downton Abbey — is the creator, writer and executive producer on the series.

“Accompanied by the mysterious Peggy Scott, an African-American woman masquerading as her maid, Marian gets caught up in the dazzling lives of her stupendously rich neighbors, as she struggles to decide between adhering to the established rules of society, or forging her own path in a new world on the brink of transformation,” HBO further says about the series.

Starring in the series will be Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Morgan Spector (Boardwalk Empire), Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin and Jeanne Tripplehorn (Big Love).

Grant Wilfley Casting, a New York City-based casting company that is working on the upcoming series, is currently seeking locals who are interested in working as extras when filming occurs in Newport in early 2021.

The casting company tells What’s Up Newp that they are seeking locals (men, women, and children) from areas in and around Newport to portray various roles as extras in the series.

Extras must be ok working around smoke and have natural-colored hair, according to the casting agency.

If interested, email your name, union status (SAG-AFTRA or NonUnion), phone number, height, weight, clothing sizes, and current photos to gildedage@gwcnyc.com. This casting is for paid background/extra work. Visit www.gwciol.com or call 212-685-3168 for more information.

More info about the series, can be found here.