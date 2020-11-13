National Grid offering free financial assistance webinars in English and Spanish

From National Grid

The COVID-19 pandemic has created several challenging and stressful situations for many, including those who are struggling to pay their utility bills for the first time. To help aid those customers, National Grid is offering free webinars to raise awareness around financial assistance programs that are available to income-eligible customers. Even if they have never qualified before, many customers may now be eligible for this financial assistance.

“The economic impact of the pandemic is taking a serious toll on many of our customers’ ability to pay their bills,” said Terry Sobolewski, President of National Grid Rhode Island. “We recognize many have never been in this position before and it’s crucial that we find more ways to support them during these challenging times. These free webinars are one way we can help educate them about the assistance programs available to them and get them back on track.”

The webinars, which are hosted by members of National Grid’s customer advocate team, cover a variety of topics, including: Discount Rates, Payment Arrangements, Forgiveness Program, Budget Plans, Ways to Pay, Energy Efficiency and Fuel Assistance Grants. There is no charge for the webinar, but registration is required, and space is limited.

The webinars, are being offered on November 17 in English and November 18 in Spanish both at 7:00 p.m. Links to register for the webinars are included below. Customers can also learn about additional bill assistance programs, by going to ngrid.com/moretime.

Upcoming Financial Assistance Webinars

Tuesday, November 17 at 7 p.m. (English) – register here.

Wednesday, November 18 at 7 p.m. (Spanish) – register here.