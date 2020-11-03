LIVE UPDATES | Election Day in Newport County and Rhode Island

Welcome to What’s Up Newp’s 2020 General Election live blog.

Here you’ll find updates and dispatches from around Newport County and Rhode Island throughout the day and up-to-the-minute unofficial results after polls close at 8 pm.

6 am (Nov. 3)

Just about one hour until polls open across the state. Polls open in all communities in Rhode Island, except New Shoreham, at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. In New Shoreham (Block Island) polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For your own voter information, you can visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov/.

5:30 am (Nov. 3)

A reminder on how we’ll see results come down today…

Polling Place – These are ballots cast in-person at polling places on November 3rd, encrypted, and securely transmitted from the polling place to the BOE when polls close. These results will be available on the Board of Elections’ website (elections.ri.gov) on Election Night beginning at 8 pm.

In-Person Emergency Voting – These results will be transmitted by local Boards of Canvassers on Election Night and will be available on the BOE’s website beginning at 10 pm.

Mail Ballots – While the Board expects to count most mail ballots by November 3rd, ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at City/Town Halls or in polling places must still be tabulated. These ballots are sealed in envelopes and held in secure and sealed containers by the local Board of Canvassers and will be retrieved by Board of Elections teams on November 3rd. Partial mail ballot results will be available on the Board of Elections’ website beginning at 11 p.m. but will not include these drop box ballots.

What’s Up Newp Reminder – All mail ballots for the November 3 general election must be received by election officials by 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you still have your mail ballot, you should drop it off into the dropbox at your local city or town hall. Voters can use Secretary Gorbea’s drop box finder to find the one closest to them, and track the status of their mail ballot online at vote.ri.gov.

More info here – When you can expect to start seeing results from the General Election

5:00 am (Nov. 3)

It’s finally almost over.

By sometime Tuesday night, the last votes will be in, the counting carrying on for a few more days. In some cases, there will be those who will go to bed Tuesday evening knowing they had won, but in most cases, it’s likely the outcome will remain in doubt for perhaps a few days. That’s from the White House to local councils and school committees. But also, at stake in this country are not only elected positions but important referenda, from the legalization of marijuana (Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, South Dakota) to an anti-abortion declaration (Louisiana).

Polls open in all communities in Rhode Island, except New Shoreham, at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. In New Shoreham (Block Island) polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. For your own voter information, you can visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov/.

Read Frank Prosnitz’s look at Election Day here – Election day is here – now it’s the people’s turn

11:53 pm (Nov. 2)

37.7 of registered voters in Rhode Island early voted early in-person or by mail, according to data made available from Rhode Island Secretary of State.

Full data breakdown here – 2020 Newport County Voter Turnout – General Election

11 pm (Nov. 2)

Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea is reminding Rhode Islanders about two last-minute voting options for tomorrow’s presidential election. First, if you missed the October 4 voter registration deadline, you can register to vote on Election Day and vote in the presidential race only. You will not be able to vote in any state, local, or other federal races.

Rhode Islanders can only register and vote on Election Day at the location designated by their local board of canvassers. Residents in most communities should go to their city or town hall to take advantage of same-day voter registration. However, Providence residents should go to the Dunkin Donuts Center at 1 La Salle Square and Johnston residents should go to the Senior Center at 1291 Hartford Avenue.

“With a heated presidential race and three safe and secure voting options, Rhode Islanders are casting ballots in record numbers this year,” said Secretary Gorbea. “If you missed the voter registration deadline, it’s not too late to be a part of history.”

Second, any voter who planned to vote at the polls on Election Day but is suddenly unable to go can still vote using an emergency mail ballot. For example, if a voter is required to quarantine due to COVID concerns, that voter may fill out an emergency mail ballot application and designate a person to pick up their ballot for them.

11 pm (Nov. 2)

Wondering when we may have some results from the General Election?

The Rhode Island Board of Elections has released the following timeline to help explain the vote tallying and results process.

Monday, November 2 – The Rhode Island Board of Elections (BOE) is reminding voters that they have the option to cast an emergency ballot (early in-person voting) at their local city/town hall board of canvassers office up until 4 pm on Monday, November 2

Tuesday, November 3

Wednesday November 4 – Thursday, November 5 – Remaining drop box ballots and any still uncounted mail ballots will be added to the Mail Ballots totals and made available on our website. Any precincts which failed to transmit their results on Election Night due to any technical issues will be added to the Election Day results and made available on the BOE website.

Friday, November 7 – Sunday, November 9 – Provisional ballots results will be added to Polling Place Results and will be made available on the BOE website.

Monday, November 10 – Deficient mail ballots cured by voters and due to the Board of Elections by November 10thwill be added to Mail Ballots Results and will be made available on the BOE website prior to final certification.

What’s Up Newp’s full 2020 Election Coverage can be found here.