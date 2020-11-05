The City’s Planning Board will be hosting their first Public Hearing of the proposed North End Urban Plan tonight at 6 pm via Zoom.

Members of the public – and especially those who live in the North End neighborhood – are encouraged to share their thoughts about the plan, which is available either for download on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Planning or in hard copy at the Newport Public Library.

The meeting will also be streamed on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/TVThose interested in participating in the meeting may do so via Zoom by visiting https://buff.ly/3nLaLX0 or by dialing 1 888-788-0099 and entering Meeting ID: 811 1334 7647 and Password: 1639.

Questions may also be directed in advance to Peter Friedrichs, City Planner, via e-mail at pfriedrichs@cityofnewport.com, by mail to the attention of the Planning Board at 43 Broadway Newport, R.I. 02840, or by calling (401) 845-5472.

What’s Up Newp will broadcast the meeting below.