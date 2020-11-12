LIVE ON WUN | Newport City Council workshop with National Grid (Nov. 12 at 5:30 pm)

Newport City Council will host a workshop with National Grid at 5:30 pm on Thursday, November 12.

During the workshop, National Grid will present their proposed plans for additional natural gas storage on Aquidneck Island. This meeting is an opportunity for you to learn more about National Grid’s local infrastructure concepts and to ask questions and give your feedback.

This is a What’s Up Newp broadcast. Scroll down for more info on how to connect to the official meeting.

