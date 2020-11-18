LIVE ON WUN | Newport City Council Workshop: COVID-19 Crisis Update (Nov. 18 at 4:30 pm)

Newport City Council will host a workshop at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, November 18 to receive a COVID-19 crisis update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.

This is a What’s Up Newp Broadcast. To tune in or to participate in the official meeting, call 1-877-853-5247 or join via Zoom here https://zoom.us/j/92269380490. Meeting ID is 922 6938 0490.