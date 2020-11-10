Due to the Veteran’s Day Holiday, the City Council will be meeting in remote session today at 6:30 p.m. for their regular monthly meeting. In addition to tending to regular business, the Council is expected to pay tribute to outgoing Councilors Justin S. McLaughlin and Susan Taylor.

This will be the last regular meeting for the current council. In December, the new City Council will get sworn in and will get to work.

This is a What’s Up Newp broadcast.

To view the meeting, and access an agenda and all supporting materials, please visit www.CityofNewport.com/TV

If you’d like to participate, please click on the following link https://buff.ly/377tIx5

Or, to dial in, call 1-833-548-0276 and enter the following Meeting ID: 978 9508 8337