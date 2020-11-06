Newport Canvassing Authority will meet at 11:30 am on Friday, November 6 for the purpose of;
a) qualifying provisional ballots cast in the November 3, 2020 Statewide General Election
b) tallying the write-ins cast in the November 3, 2020 Statewide General Election
