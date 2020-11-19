LIVE ON WUN | Meet The Rhode Island Author: G. Wayne Miller ( Nov. 20 at 10:30 am)

G. Wayne Miller calls himself a storyteller – and that’s certainly true, whether as an award winning reporter at the Providence Journal, as fellow and director and co-founder of the Story in the Public Square initiative at Salve Regina University’s Pell Center, or as the author of 19 fiction and non-fiction books.
A Harvard graduate, Miller’s first novel, Thunder Rise, was published in 1988, and his latest, Blue Hill, just last month. We’ll talk with Wayne about his varied and adventurous career.
In times like these, What’s Up Newp supporters are making what we do POSSIBLE.
If you value the news, information, coverage, and journalism that What’s Up Newp provides, please consider supporting our locally owned, independent newsroom today by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter (it takes just one minute and you can choose the amount and frequency).
Thank you for reading and for your support!