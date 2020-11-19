LIVE ON WUN | Meet The Rhode Island Author: G. Wayne Miller ( Nov. 20 at 10:30 am)

G. Wayne Miller calls himself a storyteller – and that’s certainly true, whether as an award winning reporter at the Providence Journal, as fellow and director and co-founder of the Story in the Public Square initiative at Salve Regina University’s Pell Center, or as the author of 19 fiction and non-fiction books.

A Harvard graduate, Miller’s first novel, Thunder Rise, was published in 1988, and his latest, Blue Hill, just last month. We’ll talk with Wayne about his varied and adventurous career.