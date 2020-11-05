LIVE ON WUN | Governor Raimondo update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island (Nov. 5 at 1 pm)

Governor Raimondo will host her weekly press briefing today at 1 pm to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island. Last week, the Governor promised that further COVID-19 restrictions would be released today.

