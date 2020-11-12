Letter | Stephanie Winslow: Our public schools are the heart and soul of a bright future for Newport

Well done and thank you to all the candidates who ran for office to serve Newport! I hope that this great energy and commitment to our city continues. I would also like to express my gratitude to all those who recently exercised their right to vote. I am thrilled that you elected me to the Newport School Committee and resoundingly approved the school construction bond. I look forward to working with my fellow school committee members, our city council, school staff, teachers, students, parents, and an engaged community as we continue the challenging and noble work of education. Our public schools are the heart and soul of a bright future for Newport.

Stephanie Winslow, Newport School Committee -elect