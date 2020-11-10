To the residents of Newport:

I would like to thank all those who supported my campaign for Newport City Council at Large. Running for City Council is a huge undertaking under normal circumstances but this year was nothing close to normal. Covid-19, a candidate who drops out too late to be removed from the ballot and a write in candidate were a few of the curveballs that were thrown at the candidates this year. I learned a lot from this election process and I thank all of those who mentored me through it. I would like to give a special thank you Caitlin and Tracy in the canvassing office. They did an incredible job handling everything that was thrown at them this election. I’d like to also thank my campaign team for always being there when I needed something and I’d like to apologize for driving you all nuts.

While the election may be over, I am not going to disappear for the next 2 years. I will continue to show my love for this city by getting more involved in the city government and more involved in our community organizations. I will be looking to join some boards or commissions. I will be keeping an eye on those who were elected to represent the residents of this city. I will remain active in the North End Project to whatever extent is possible, including the Pell Bridge realignment project. I am also looking forward to the building of OUR new high school. When that project begins, I will be looking to be involved in the safety and security aspect of the design where I believe my experiences here at the airport will be beneficial. So that is what I will be doing for the next 2 years. Over 3600 of you put your faith in me to be a leader in the community and I promise I will not let you down. See you all at the Polls November 8, 2022.

Kevin M Michaud