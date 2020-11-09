To the Editor

I sincerely thank the voters of Newport for their participation in our recent elections. It was truly a picture of democracy in action during a most difficult time. We had exceptional candidates, from every part of the City, who worked tirelessly to bring their message to the voters. A big thank you goes to poll workers and canvassing for their patience and assistance to citizens and candidates.

We are facing difficult times ahead. Council must work with families and businesses to create healthy environment free from the virus and embark on a plan to help businesses thrive once again. The community must work together to achieve these goals. The new high school should enhance the learning experience for future students and teachers by bringing education into a 21st century environment.

I harken back to what John F. Kennedy once said, “There can be no progress unless one has faith in tomorrow.”

Jeanne-Marie Napolitano