Thank you voters!

As co-chairs of Newport’s School Building Committee we want to say THANK YOU to the voters for the overwhelming support for the School Facilities Bond. At 78.3% voters made it clear the need to invest in our students and future generations of young people and families here in Newport. Our goal is to make all residents proud of our Newport School System. We have already held our first meeting and we promise to build quality facilities that will improve education outcomes for all our students. The entire Newport School Committee and Newport Public School System thanks you!

Rebecca Bolan and Louisa Boatwright

Co- chairs of Newport School Building Committee