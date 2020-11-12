Jeanne-Marie Napolitano will serve as Newport’s next Mayor

Newport City Council-elect met on Thursday, November 12 to elect a Chair/Mayor and a Vice-Chair on the Council for the 2020-2022 term of office.

Note: Newport City Council-elect will be officially sworn into office on December 1. The Mayor and Vice-Chair will be officially voted on and chosen then.

During the meeting, Jeanne-Marie Napolitano was chosen with a 4-3 vote to serve as Newport’s next Mayor, and Lynn Underwood Ceglie was chosen unanimously to serve as Vice-Chair.

The Mayor/Chair in Newport is elected by the seven City Council members from among the four at-large councilors -in this case, it would be Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Jamie Bova, Lynn Ceglie, or Elizabeth Fuerte.

Rounding out the seven City Council members are Angela McCalla (Ward 1), Charlie Holder (Ward 2), and Kate Leonard (Ward 3).

When it came to nominations, Napolitano was nominated by Ceglie to serve as Mayor/Chair and Bova was nominated by McCalla.

With the support of Lynn Ceglie, Kate Leonard, and Charlie Holder, Napolitano, who was the top vote-getter in last week’s General Election, lined up the votes needed to once again serve as Mayor.

Bova had the support of McCalla and Fuerte.

The City of Newport operates under a Home Rule Charter, which was adopted in 1953, and provides for a City Council – City Manager form of government. Every two years, Newport voters are asked to elect a seven-member City Council, comprised of four At-Large seats and three Ward representatives.

The Council is headed by a Chairperson, who is elected by the majority and also holds the title of Mayor. All legislative powers of the City are vested in the City Council by the Charter, including the ordering of any tax, making appropriations, and transacting any other business pertaining to the financial affairs of the City.

Bova and Napolitano had both expressed interest over the last week in serving as Mayor in the upcoming term. Bova, who was elected to the Council in 2016, served as Mayor 2018-2010. Napolitano, who was first elected to the Council in 1991, served as mayor from 2008 – 2010 and from 2014-2016.

Watch The Meeting

2020 General Election Results – Newport City Council

Unofficial results: Updated November 10, 2020 06:00 PM / 10 of 10 precincts reporting (100%)

Non-Partisan Council-At-Large CITY OF NEWPORT

Candidate Total votes Pct Jeanne-Marie Napolitano 4757 16.6% Jamie P. Bova 4715 16.5% Lynn Underwood Ceglie 3951 13.8% Elizabeth Fuerte 3659 12.8% Kevin Michaud 3634 12.7% Susan D. Taylor 3615 12.6% Elizabeth Evans Cullen 2381 8.3% Justin S. McLaughlin 1494 5.2% WRITE-IN 443 1.5%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 1 Newport

Candidate Total votes Pct Angela McCalla 1610 69.1% Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr. 711 30.5% WRITE-IN 8 0.3%

Non-Partisan Council Ward 2 Newport

Candidate Total votes Pct Charles M. Holder, Jr. 1813 50.5% Kim M. Salerno 1761 49.1% WRITE-IN 14 0.4%